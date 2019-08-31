|
|
1928 - 2019 Mr. Curtis Pruett, age 90 of Bethlehem, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Curtis was a lifetime resident of Barrow County and a lifetime member of The Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, where he was member of The Wesleyan Sunday School Class. He proudly served his country in The Georgia National Guard from 1948 until 1960 earning the rank of Master Sergeant . Curtis was a graduate of Winder High School and Athens Business College and retired from Harrison Poultry as their Chief Financial Officer after 50 plus years. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert Curtis Pruett and Lizzie Mae Ridgeway Pruett. Curtis is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Virginia Sikes Pruett of Bethlehem; his son, Michael Pruett (Traci) of Athens; two grandchildren, John Curtis Pruett and Kerrigan Pruett both of Athens; four nieces and two nephews; sister-in-law, Loretta Waters (Julian) and brother-in-law, Richard Sikes (Jean). A visitation will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 5 until 7 PM at Smith Funeral Home, Winder, GA. Funeral services will be at 2:30 PM Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Bethlehem First United Methodist Church with Rev. Frank Bernat officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 31, 2019