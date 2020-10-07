1/1
Cynthia Deawanna Mayfield
1983 - 2020
{ "" }
Ms. Cynthia D. Mayfield, 37, of Athens, died September 29, 2020.

The viewing will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 1-6 PM at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her children, Lakesha J. Fleming, Keyshun Fleming, and Gracieonna Fleming; mother, Emily Mayfield; father, Eddie Mayfield; brothers, Johnny Echols and Jerome Mayfield; companion, Jason Fleming; and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 3, 2020
RIP little cousin
Roscoe Powers JR
Family
