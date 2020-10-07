Ms. Cynthia D. Mayfield, 37, of Athens, died September 29, 2020.
The viewing will be Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 1-6 PM at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Lakesha J. Fleming, Keyshun Fleming, and Gracieonna Fleming; mother, Emily Mayfield; father, Eddie Mayfield; brothers, Johnny Echols and Jerome Mayfield; companion, Jason Fleming; and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.