1941 - 2020 Cynthia Price Kenney 78 of Athens passed away on January 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Judge Olin & Frances Price. Mrs. Kenney was a graduate of Athens High class of 59 and Truett McConnell College. She taught kindergarten at Piedmont Academy in Monticello, GA and was a preschool teacher at First Presbyterian in Athens for many years. She was a member of Alps Road Presbyterian Church.
She lived a very social life and her many friends were a vibrant part of her life, this included her "Hens" group and "BuncoGirls". Mrs. Kenney was a fan of UGA sports especially football and most of all UGA Gym Dogs.
Memorial services will be Monday, January 20, 2020, at 3:00 pm at Lord & Stephens, East chapel with Dr. Bob Bohler officiating. The family will have a private burial.
Survivors include a husband of 57 years, James "Jim" Kenney; sons, Mike and wife Dawn and Chad and wife Jean; three sisters in law and many nieces and nephews.
Flowers are accepted or you may make memorial donations to High Shoals health and rehab.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020