Cynthia Yvonne Cox, 57 of Athens began her eternal journey, August 10, 2020.She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy A. Cox.Cynthia leaves to mourn her transition and cherish her life, father, Hamp Cox Jr.; four sisters, Phyllis (Mack) Sheats, Miriam Cox, Lillian (James) Hemphill, Angela (Perry) Ford; one nephew Rivington (Velma) Kendrick Jr.; five nieces Sabrina (Leco) Lumpkin, LaTasha Sheats, Quiana (Toma) Lamar, Lashandra (Kevin) Mickel and Nancy Nicole Cox; two aunts, Margaret Davis and Harriette Gunn; uncle, Garland "Tommy" Bradford; great-nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends.Funereal services will be held 11 AM, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church, Athens. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will held 3-7 PM at the funeral home.Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.