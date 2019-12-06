|
1927 - 2019 Daisy Broadhurst Hunt of Oxford, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia, June 10, 1927, to the late George Marion and Kathleen (Drake) Broadhurst. Mrs. Hunt was an active and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Covington, where she sang in both the sanctuary and Heaven Heirs choirs and was a member of the Joy Bearers Sunday School Class for many years. In addition, she was also a member of the American Association of Retired Persons and the National Association of Retired Federal Employees - William O. Craig Chapter 1829. Mrs. Hunt graduated from Athens High School and went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics, from the University of Georgia, in 1948. She did advanced study at Iowa State College. Mrs. Hunt taught Early Childhood Education at Berry College, from 1950 - 1955, as well as elementary students in Newton County Schools, before retiring in 1982. In 1950, Mrs. Hunt married Edward Hatcher Hunt, of Harlem, Georgia, and together they had two daughters, Susan and Jane, and a son, John. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward H. Hunt and her brother, George Marion Broadhurst, Jr.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Rev. David Nelson, Jane and Rev. Donnie Compton; son and daughter-in-law, John and Teresa Hunt; grandchildren, Lauren Martin, Will Compton, Kayla Walters, Lindsey Cram, Tiffany Hartz, Brittain Hunt, Bradley Rogers, Amanda Rogers; great-grandchildren, Zane Martin, Braxten Martin, Dawson Walters, Liam Compton, Adeline Jane Walters, Cheyenne Rahl, Christopher Rahl, Adden Rahl, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service for Mrs. Hunt will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 3:00 P.M., in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, 1139 Usher Street NW, in Covington, with Rev. Len Strozier officiating. Interment will be held privately at Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family at the church, prior to her service, from 2:00 - 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Covington - ATTN: Music Ministry.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 6, 2019