1945 - 2019
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Dan Kirkland Gunnels, age 74, of Jefferson, Georgia who entered into rest Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Mr. Gunnels was born in Clarkesville, Georgia a son of the late Sandy Crawford Gunnels and the late Laura Kirkland Gunnels. Mr. Gunnels received his BS Degree in Agriculture Education from Clemson College and his Masters Degree from the University of Georgia. He enjoyed a thirty-year career as the County Extension Agent for both Jackson and Athens -Clarke Counties, and was named county agent of the year for the state of Georgia in 1997. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gunnels is preceded in death by a son, John Austin Gunnels, and a brother and sister -in-law Jim and Gail Gunnels.
Mr. Gunnels was commissioned as a 2nd Lt in the US Army, served as Platoon Leader, 1st Squadron, 4th Calvary, 1st Infantry Division in Vietnam. Received 3 bronze star medals with Oak Leaf Clusters and received an air medal. Retired as a Lt. Colonel from the U.S. Army Reserves after twenty-four years of service. Mr. Gunnels served on the Board of Directors at Athens Technical College and also served several terms as Chairman of the Board. He was a member of the Jefferson Rotary Club, where he served as president; was chosen to represent the Rotary Club of Georgia in an exchange program with South Africa. He was a member of the Athens Rotary Club where he served as president and received the honor of being named a "Will Watt Fellow ". Mr. Gunnels was named to the ring of honor in recognition of his induction to the Habersham County Football Hall Of Fame . He played football for Clemson College for 4 years .
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Helen McConnell Gunnels of Jefferson. Two sons, Thomas K. (Tommy) Gunnels of Jefferson and Mac Gunnels and his wife Dawn, grandchildren, Vivian and Brantley Gunnels all of Raleigh, NC and a brother, Bob Gunnels and his wife Helen of Greenville, South Carolina, dear friend of the family, Birdie Lee Moss of Clarkesville.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 1, 2019 from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Mac Gunnels and Dr. Bo Ryles officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends, 12:00 - 3:00 P.M. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mr. Dan K. Gunnels to the Rock Eagle Chapel Fund, Georgia 4-H Foundation, 312 Hoke Smith Annex, The University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia 30602, or to georgia4hfoundation.org
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 28, 2019