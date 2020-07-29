Dan McClure, 71, of Athens, Georgia, went to be with his Creator on July 24, 2020 after some extensive health conditions. He was born to parents, Betty L. McClure and Ronald M. McClure, on September 1, 1948 in Ft. Lauderdale,Florida. He has been loved and supported by his wife of 46 years, Karen Schultz McClure. Also, by son Ian and his wife Lauren "Lu" McClure, with daughter, Ava and soon to arrive daughter, Emma; his daughter Lauren (McClure) and her husband Todd Forrester with daughter, London and son, Lincoln; his son, Matt and his wife Gabriella "Gabi"McClure with new son, Max; his son, Tyler and his wife Jessica "JJ" McClure with son, Hudson, and also Dan's brother Ronald "Ronnie"McClure. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald L. and Betty McClure and his brothers, Frank and "Phil" McClure. Best known for his talent in Portrait Photography (UGA & McClure Studio) and his love for his 2nd career in life, a Zaxby's Franchisee, Dan was loved and supported by so many amazing people throughout Athens and surrounding areas. A "Celebration Memorial" for all will be held at Grace Fellowship in Watkinsville, GA in Dan's honor in the future. Information will be shared later in time. Dan's favorite verse of the Bible is 1 Corinthians 13:12 (NLT). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to support research into Frontotemporal Dementia, an important mission to help find a cure for the specific dementia that has so greatly affected Dan's wife, Karen and her family members. Please reference "In Memory of Dan McClure for FTD Research" on either method. Online at Emory.edu/give
or by mail to: FTD research by Emory at Office of Gift Records 1762 Clifton Rd NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. To read more of Dan's story and share a memory, visit Dan's obituary on BeyondTheDash.com
.
Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com