1941 - 2019 Daniel "Dan" B. Yearwood, 78 of Lexington, GA was called home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Elberton, GA, son of Harry Lee Yearwood and Alleen Moon Yearwood Hewell of Elberton. Mr. Yearwood after graduating from Elbert County High School, he spent several years working in local factories and the quarry industry. Eventually, he began working for a Johnson and Johnson subsidy, Noramco in Athens, GA, where he enjoyed a career in plant maintenance retiring after 30 plus years. He loved his job, his beloved Georgia Bulldogs football, old classic cars and most importantly, his family and his Lord and Savior.
Funeral services are Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Glade United Methodist Church with Pastor Ann Hanson and Wylie Carney officiating. The visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. The interment will be in the church cemetery.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his sister, Lucy Jeanette Jones of Elberton, and his nephew, Allen Jones of Elberton. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Louise Patton Yearwood of Lexington, GA, son Scott (Julia) Yearwood of Arnoldsville, GA, daughter Angela (Tony) Lawson of Greenville, SC, son Lee (Nicole) Yearwood of Commerce, GA; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer (Ben) McCartha, Kayla Smith, Austin Smith, Shelley Hauck, and Rob Seerley; 4 great-grandchildren and a niece, Harrileen Jones Conner of Jackson, GA.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019