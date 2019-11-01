Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Glade United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Yearwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel B. "Dan" Yearwood


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel B. "Dan" Yearwood Obituary
1941 - 2019 Daniel "Dan" B. Yearwood, 78 of Lexington, GA was called home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Elberton, GA, son of Harry Lee Yearwood and Alleen Moon Yearwood Hewell of Elberton. Mr. Yearwood after graduating from Elbert County High School, he spent several years working in local factories and the quarry industry. Eventually, he began working for a Johnson and Johnson subsidy, Noramco in Athens, GA, where he enjoyed a career in plant maintenance retiring after 30 plus years. He loved his job, his beloved Georgia Bulldogs football, old classic cars and most importantly, his family and his Lord and Savior.

Funeral services are Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Glade United Methodist Church with Pastor Ann Hanson and Wylie Carney officiating. The visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. The interment will be in the church cemetery.

He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his sister, Lucy Jeanette Jones of Elberton, and his nephew, Allen Jones of Elberton. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Louise Patton Yearwood of Lexington, GA, son Scott (Julia) Yearwood of Arnoldsville, GA, daughter Angela (Tony) Lawson of Greenville, SC, son Lee (Nicole) Yearwood of Commerce, GA; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer (Ben) McCartha, Kayla Smith, Austin Smith, Shelley Hauck, and Rob Seerley; 4 great-grandchildren and a niece, Harrileen Jones Conner of Jackson, GA.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -