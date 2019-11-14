|
1970 - 2019 Daniel Brent Weatherly, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the age of 49.
Born in Decatur, he was a son of Charles Lochridge Weatherly and Nancy Daniel McCurdy. Brent was employed with the University of Georgia for over 18 years. He enjoyed writing, fly fishing, biking, music and was an avid Georgia football fan. Above all, he had a strong faith in Jesus and thrived on time spent with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Gibson Weatherly; four children, Joy, Caroline, Samantha and Owen Weatherly; two siblings, Nancy Pachick and Charles "Chip" Weatherly, Jr. and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial services celebrating Brent's life will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at Redeemer Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Resurrection Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1883, Athens, GA 30603.
