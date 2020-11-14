Daniel Henry Brinkley, Sr., 51, husband of the late Kim K. Brinkley, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Kailua, HI, he was the son of Melvin John Brinkley and Susan Brinkley and Joyce Rosey Boyd Brinkley. Daniel served in the US Marines and retired from the University of Georgia as a Building Supervisor. Survivors in addition to his parents include two children: Daniel Henry "Hank" Brinkley, Jr. and wife Maegan, Anna Victoria Stockman; two sisters and one granddaughter on the way. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Pastor Derek Anglin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be held at Georgia Veterans Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com