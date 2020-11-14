1/1
Daniel Henry Brinkley Sr.
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Henry Brinkley, Sr., 51, husband of the late Kim K. Brinkley, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Kailua, HI, he was the son of Melvin John Brinkley and Susan Brinkley and Joyce Rosey Boyd Brinkley. Daniel served in the US Marines and retired from the University of Georgia as a Building Supervisor. Survivors in addition to his parents include two children: Daniel Henry "Hank" Brinkley, Jr. and wife Maegan, Anna Victoria Stockman; two sisters and one granddaughter on the way. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel with Pastor Derek Anglin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be held at Georgia Veterans Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
03:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 13, 2020
My condolences to the family! I am so shocked cause he was around my age! Daniel was such a kind and sweet spirit! He will be missed ! My prayers are with you all on your loss!
Wanda ashe
Acquaintance
November 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved