Daniel R. Scott, Sr., age 81, of Hull, GA passed July 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday July 17, 2020 at Athens Memory Garden, 5195 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605. Public viewing, Thursday 12-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Mattie A. Scott; two sons, Daniel (Wanda) Scott, Jr. and Sam (Judy Parks) Scott; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one sister, Magelene (Julian) James.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com