Daniel R. Scott Sr.
1938 - 2020
Daniel R. Scott, Sr., age 81, of Hull, GA passed July 11, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday July 17, 2020 at Athens Memory Garden, 5195 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605. Public viewing, Thursday 12-6 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his wife, Mattie A. Scott; two sons, Daniel (Wanda) Scott, Jr. and Sam (Judy Parks) Scott; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one sister, Magelene (Julian) James.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Athens Memory Garden
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
