Daniel "Dan" Swindell, 73, of Dayton OH died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 8th, 2020.
Born in Brunswick, Georgia, Dan was a proud 1966 graduate of Athens High School. He joined the US Navy in 1974, where he went to school (and fell in love with) healing the world through orthopedics. Dan graduated as a Naval Hospital Corpsman in 1994.
A dedicated servant to those in need, Dan enjoyed every day of the 25 years he spent as a Certified Orthopedic Technician at the Orthopedic Institute of Dayton, Ohio.
Dan is survived by Beth, his loving wife of 40 years, his daughter, Dana, Dan's two older brothers, Tom (Loralee) and Paul (Mary), as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard Sr. and Adelaide, and two brothers, Bernard Jr. and Jimmy.
A private family burial will be held on Wednesday, September 16th in Athens, GA.
Flowers may be sent to Lord and Stephens Funeral Home West or donations may be made in Dan's honor to the American Heart Association
at www2.heart.org/goto/danswindell
.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com