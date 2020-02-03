Home

Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Daniel Dominick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Wyman Dominick


1951 - 2020
Daniel Wyman Dominick Obituary
1951 - 2020 Daniel "Danny" Wyman Dominick 69, of Crawford, GA, died January 31 at home. He was born on January 6, 1951 to James Dominick and Nancy Stokely in Athens, GA, youngest of three siblings.

He grew up in Thomaston, graduating from Robert E. Lee High School in Thomaston GA in 1969. He graduated from UGA with a bachelor's in Psychology. He married Linda Ennis and had two children, Jacob and Benjamin. He later remarried to Mary Jane Hurt and had one child, Joseph. He was a singer and entertainer, and he opened the first Servpro Carpet Cleaning service in Milledgeville, GA. He retired to Crawford GA to convalesce.

He is survived by his sons, Jacob, Ben, and Joe Dominick; sister Jane Pettis; brother Jimmy Dominick; grandchild Sebastian Dominick. Mr. Dominick was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Adams.

A remembrance service will be held Wednesday February 5th at 11:00 am at Lord & Stephens funeral home in Athens, GA.

Lord and Stephens, EAST, Athens, GA. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
