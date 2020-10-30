1/1
Danielle Simone Grant
1953 - 2020
Mrs. Danielle Simone Grant Sanchez, age 53, of Athens, GA, passed on October 24, 2020.

A viewing for Danielle will be held on Friday October, 30, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Gardenview Funeral Chapel.

A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Athens, GA. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. The public is invited.

To cherish her many fond memories are her husband, Luis "Tony" Sanchez; son Deshawn Grant; grandson, Desmond M. Grant; siblings, Thomas J. Grant, Idi A. Grant and Kim M. Nelson; two aunts, Gail Samuels and Mary Baschulte,; one uncle, Alvin Williams; nieces and nephews, Xavier T., Terrance and Selena G. Grant, Tuquan D. Nelson, Devonte T. Jenkins.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Athens is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Gardenview Funeral Chapel, LLC.
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
