Danny Lynn Pace, 69, of Madison passed away on March 18, 2019 at the St. Mary's Hospice House. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend. He was born on July 3, 1949 in South Boston, Virginia. Danny graduated from Oconee County High School in 1967. He attended the University of Georgia and Brenau University.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents Annie Laura and Warren Pace and brothers, Andy, Allan, and Larry Pace. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Walker Pace, their sons John Thomas (Sheila Wilkes Thomas) and Candler Pace; four grandchildren Emily Thomas, Victoria Autry (Garrett), Caroline Thomas, and Hunter Pace; one great-grandchild Bowen Autry; and four siblings Patricia Coker, Phyllis Argo, Alvin Pace, and Rebecca Pace.
In 1974, Danny was employed by Athens-Clarke County Police Department. He retired as a Major after serving loyally for 32 years. He rapidly moved through ranks starting as a Dispatcher, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Major. He was head of the Drug Squad where he taught Drug Education in the schools. He was a driving force behind implementing the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners Program (SANE). Danny also was instrumental in designing the new Athens-Clarke County Police Department building.
Danny served in the United States Army from 1967-1970. He was a proud and patriotic Vietnam veteran. He was a Specialist 5th class in avionics and air traffic control.
Danny will be greatly missed but remembered by all for his love of family and friends, strength, kindness, big smile and quick wit.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at 4PM at Fairview Cemetery, Madison, GA. The family will receive friends from 5PM until 7PM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Mary's Hospice House, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, GA 30604.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 21, 2019