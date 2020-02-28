Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Carlton Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Carlton Baptist Church
Daphne Marie Dyes


1940 - 2020
Daphne Marie Dyes Obituary
1940 - 2020 Daphne Marie Dyes, 79, died February 26, 2020.

A native of Carlton, GA, Mrs. Dyes was a daughter of the late William Guy Porterfield and Valerie Paul Porterfield Spinks.

Mrs. Dyes was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was also an active member for thirty years of First Baptist Church of Atlanta, where she had served as the Head of Missionary Care. She also enjoyed working as a residential real estate agent.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Carlton Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at the church. Interment will be in Carlton Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband of sixty-one years, Terrell Dyes; two children, Alicia George of Cumming and Merideth Cagle of Atlanta; two sisters, Mary Dolores Boswell and Paula Denise Cooper, both of Carlton; four grandchildren, Ashley Marie George, Alivia Mallory George, Carter Elizabeth Cagle and Shelby Elaine Cagle; one great grandson, Asher Hamilton Iacob.

Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Carlton Cemetery Maintenance Fund.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, 963 Hwy 98 East, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020
