Darrell David, 61, of Nicholson, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019.
Mr. David was a son of the late Worley and Lucille Martin David and worked as a self-employed logging contractor. He was a member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church in Commerce and loved spending time with his three boys.
Survivors include wife, Kim Adams David; sons, Cody David, Luke David and Jacob David; brothers, W.D. David, Donald David, Freddie David and Junior David; sisters, Sylvia Walls, Maxine Myers and Rose McDonald; a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 29 at 12 noon at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Larry Dyer officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mayo Clinic where he received a liver transplant in 2011. Memorials can be mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905; online at:
https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 28, 2019