1991 - 2020 Dashal Roshodd Williams, age 28, of Athens, GA passed January 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, 2-7 PM Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his mother, Janet (Dedrick Barnett) Jarrells ; his father, Anthony (Kimberly McIntosh- Williams) Williams ; siblings, Jasper Lumpkin, Vincent Williams, Lindsey Williams, Troyna Williams, Amber Williams and A.J. Williams; grandparents, Linda (Gilbert) McIntosh, Daisy Johnson and Willie D. Harper; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
