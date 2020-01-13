Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Dashal Roshodd Williams


1991 - 2020
Dashal Roshodd Williams Obituary
1991 - 2020 Dashal Roshodd Williams, age 28, of Athens, GA passed January 11, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, 2-7 PM Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his mother, Janet (Dedrick Barnett) Jarrells ; his father, Anthony (Kimberly McIntosh- Williams) Williams ; siblings, Jasper Lumpkin, Vincent Williams, Lindsey Williams, Troyna Williams, Amber Williams and A.J. Williams; grandparents, Linda (Gilbert) McIntosh, Daisy Johnson and Willie D. Harper; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
