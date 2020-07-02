David Allen Williams, 57 of Athens, Georgia.
David Allen Williams, son of Joann S. Williams of Athens and the late Howard E. "Winkie" Williams, passed away on June 30, 2020.
Born on August 13, 1962, David was a graduate of Cedar Shoals High School and Athens Technical College. He was a stand-out player on Cedar Shoals soccer teams and on the Thanatos and Applejacks club teams during his teens, and an avid sports fan throughout his life. David followed UGA football, professional golf, MLS and the Premiere League with enthusiasm, and he was a competitive dart player for many years.
David was employed by Garrett Properties for the past 27 years.
In addition to his mother, David is survived by brothers Randy (Cindy) Williams of Watkinsville, Chris Williams of Greensboro, NC, and Mark Williams of Athens; sisters Jan Johnson and Donna (Darryl) Ceravolo of Stockbridge and Sandy (Pat) Abbott of Hull; eleven nieces and nephews, and thirteen great nieces and nephews. David is also survived by countless friends and his Nowhere Bar family.
Due to Covid19 restrictions, memorial services will not take place at this time. A gathering in David's memory will take place at future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to the U.S. Soccer Foundation, 1140 Connecticut Avenue NW, #1200, Washington, DC 20036 or to youth soccer programs in your community.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com