Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Gresham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Charles Gresham Sr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Charles Gresham Sr. Obituary
David Charles Gresham, Sr., age 78, of Athens, GA passed February 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: wife, Janie Gresham; son, David Gresham, Jr.; siblings, Georgia (Lewis) Williams, Minnie Armstrong, Annie Craig, Tommy (Josephine) Gresham; 2 grandchildren, Shannon Gresham and Siawonda Welborn.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now