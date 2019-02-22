|
David Charles Gresham, Sr., age 78, of Athens, GA passed February 17, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: wife, Janie Gresham; son, David Gresham, Jr.; siblings, Georgia (Lewis) Williams, Minnie Armstrong, Annie Craig, Tommy (Josephine) Gresham; 2 grandchildren, Shannon Gresham and Siawonda Welborn.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2019