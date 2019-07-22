|
David Elder Sims 1940 - 2019 David Elder Sims, Jr. passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, GA at the age of 79. David was born on July 5, 1940 in Athens, GA to Rachel Garrett Sims and the late David Elder Sims, Sr. of Athens, GA. He received his primary education at State Normal School, graduated from Athens High School in 1958, and attended the University of Georgia majoring in political science and history. After college he began his working career at Sterchi Brothers Furniture Company. David was in the furniture industry for more than fifty-five years and was active in both corporate and retail management positions. Since 2000 David and Susan have made their home at Reynolds on Lake Oconee in Greene County moving from Lilburn, GA. David was also a business owner, running a successful furniture store, Main Street Furniture, in downtown Greensboro, GA. He had a lifelong interest in history and genealogy. He also spent much of his time gardening and working in his yard. His autumns were devoted to the Georgia Bulldogs. His greatest love was his family; especially his grandchildren, spending as much time as he could going to their sports activities and other events.
He is survived by Susan Eberhart Sims, his wife of nearly 56 years; three sons, David Elder Sims III and his wife Carolina Darbisi Sims of Athens, GA, Wesley Eberhart Sims and his wife Jennifer Gaines Sims of Watkinsville, GA and Travis Ethan Sims of Athens, GA; four grandchildren, Mary Kate Sims, John Wesley Sims, Thomas Benton Sims, and Lucy Sims. He will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at McCommons Funeral Home in downtown Greensboro. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Oconee Hill Cemetery, 297 Cemetery Street, Athens, GA 30605 with Rev. Sue Jacobson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Extra Special People, Inc., 189 VFW Drive, Watkinsville, GA 30677. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 22 to July 23, 2019