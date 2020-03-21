|
|
1935 - 2020 Dr. David Zimmer, passed away March 19, 2020 at the age of 84 at Avery Senior Living Center, Winterville, GA.
Born in Shelby County, IL, he was the son of the late Nelson and Mildred Zimmer and brother to the late Eugene Zimmer. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Zimmer of Athens, GA and, their three children: Michael (and wife Cherie) Zimmer of Sykesville, MD, Cindy (and husband Mark) Fisher of Dawsonville, GA, and Mark Zimmer of Athens, GA; five grandchildren: Sean and Marcus of Colorado, Sarah and Harrison Loftin of Athens, GA, Joy and Melody Zimmer of Sykesville, MD; sister: Marie Sinkler of Windsor, IL and several nieces and nephews.
David was a 1953 graduate of Windsor High School, a graduate of Eastern Illinois University and received a PhD in Plant Pathology from Purdue University. He was employed by the U.S. Department Agriculture for more than 40 years and was among the first U.S. scientists to travel to the Soviet Union.
David loved playing softball and coached until the age of 70. He loved gardening, genealogy and helping his grandchildren plant a spring garden. He was very fond of his cat Simba. David was a member of Christian Life Worship Center.
Burial will be held at a later date at Ash Grove Cemetery.
He will be missed by his family as well as his many friends.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 21, 2020