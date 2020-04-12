|
1951 - 2020 David Genava Smith, 68, of Carnesville, Georgia passed away, Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home following an extended illness.
Born August 21, 1951 in Pierway, NC he was the son of the late Maxine Newman Smith.
David's family moved to Georgia when he was a young child. He played football for Mary Persons High School, under Coach Dan Pitts, where he graduated in 1969. David worked in Environmental Protection in landfill management for 25 yrs.
In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Smith and a granddaughter, Cheyenne Bruce.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patsy Scruggs Smith; children, Jason Smith (Jessica), Matthew Smith (Robyn), Jimmy Rogers, Paige Bryson (Charlie), Heather Snipes (Mike), Katie Smith and her companion (Jason Bridges), sister Joan Pate; grandchildren, Deena Deaton, Stephanie Deaton, Madeline Blythe, Cody Rogers, Mackinnah Rogers, Amber Smith, Sadie Smith, Davin Smith, Aidyn Smith, Clayton Novia, Nathan Novia, Logan Bruce, Lacey Bruce, Maximus (Lil Bud) Smith, Trinity Findlay, and Dakota Findlay, Micah Snipes and Cole Snipes; great-grandchildren, Emory, John, Delilah, Luca, Chloe, Grayson, Caroline, Madison and Connor; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 12, 2020