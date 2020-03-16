|
|
1960 - 2020 David H.T. Nunnally, Jr., age 60, of Athens, GA passed on March 14, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Public Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Survivors include: a son, Imhotep Muhammad Nunnally; an aunt, Emily Thrasher and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020