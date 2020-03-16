Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
David H.T. Nunnally Jr.


1960 - 2020
David H.T. Nunnally Jr. Obituary
1960 - 2020 David H.T. Nunnally, Jr., age 60, of Athens, GA passed on March 14, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. A Public Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include: a son, Imhotep Muhammad Nunnally; an aunt, Emily Thrasher and a host of cousins, relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
