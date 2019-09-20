|
|
1933 - 2019 David "Sonny" Johnson, Jr., age 86, of Athens, GA passed September 14, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday September 21, 2019 at Springfield Baptist Church, 550 Fourth Street, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his wife, Eugenia Howard Johnson; siblings, Lollie Marie Green, Enoch Johnson, Betty Lou Johnson, Geneva Blasingame and Frank Johnson; adoptive son/cousin, S.J. Whitehead; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 20, 2019