Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Springfield Baptist Church
550 Fourth Street,
Athens, GA
David "Sonny" Johnson Jr.


1933 - 2019
David "Sonny" Johnson Jr. Obituary
1933 - 2019 David "Sonny" Johnson, Jr., age 86, of Athens, GA passed September 14, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday September 21, 2019 at Springfield Baptist Church, 550 Fourth Street, Athens, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his wife, Eugenia Howard Johnson; siblings, Lollie Marie Green, Enoch Johnson, Betty Lou Johnson, Geneva Blasingame and Frank Johnson; adoptive son/cousin, S.J. Whitehead; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 20, 2019
