1950 - 2020 Mr. David Lewis, 69, of Athens, GA passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Survivors include his wife, Ruby Lewis, mother, Fannie Lewis, son, Frederick Lawrence, five daughters, Malisa Grimes, Chinitta Wingfield, Rhonda Jones, Charice Bolton, Serena Barrow, five brothers, three sisters, twelve grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and other family and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Lewis will be 1:00 P.M., Friday, January 17,2020 at The Classic Center-Athena Room E with interment at Athens Memory Gardens. Public Viewing, Thursday, from 2:00 P.M. -7:00 P.M., at Batts & Bridges.Arrangements by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.Online condolences may be made by visiting www.battsbridges.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020