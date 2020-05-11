Home

Dexter T. Sims Mortuary
360 Lee Street
Royston, GA 30662
(706) 246-9493
David Varnum


1947 - 2020
David Varnum Obituary
David Varnum, 72, of Commerce GA died May 4, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Nell Varnum; son, Doncrecia Redmond (Wendy) Varnum; daughter, Angelia Terese Varnum; brothers, H.T. (Sue) Varnum and Luther Varnum of Thomasville, NC, Harold Varnum, Jr. of Commerce, GA, James (Helen) Varnum of Commerce, GA, and Tom Varnum of Commerce GA; sisters, Helen Morris of Athens, GA and Linda Faye Cochran of Gainesville, GA; and a host of grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, May 13 in Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce GA. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 12 from 2pm-7pm. Dexter T. Sims Mortuary, LLC, Gainesville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020
