David Winn Graybill, Sr., 80, of Athens, GA passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2020 while visiting family in Scranton, PA.
David was originally from Augusta, GA, where he graduated from Richmond Academy and later received his BBA from the University of Georgia in Athens, GA. He served his country in the US Army Reserves and had a long career with Abbott Laboratories as a Pharmaceutical Sales Rep. David loved his family, good music, cheering on the Bulldogs in Sanford Stadium, attending The Masters, eating ice cream, chilling in his recliner, and his daughter's "Shrimp n Grits" (in no particular order..... ?)
David was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Augustus Graybill, Jr. and Elizabeth Crenshaw Graybill, and by his oldest brother, Dabney Crenshaw Graybill.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Berryman Graybill, of Athens, GA, and his three children: David Winn Graybill, Jr. of Lenoir City, TN, Karen Graybill Young (Thomas), of Scranton, PA, and John Tyler Graybill (Kristi), of Thomasville, GA. He was also a father to Christina Michelle Roach, Royston, GA, and Lara Alaina Carey, Athens, GA and Grandfather to Turner David Graybill, Mooresville, NC, and Macee Alaina Welch, Athens, GA. David was also survived by his older brother, Claude Augustus Graybill III, as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements for aftercare were handled by Solfanelli -Fiorillo Funeral Home, Scranton, PA
A "Celebration of Life" drop-in will be held on Sunday, August 2nd, from 1:00 - 4:00 at the Hart County Botanical Garden, 1277 Elberton Hwy, Hartwell, GA 30643 Please dress casually in Bulldog red and black and enjoy pound cake and ice cream as we remember this man we love. Guests will have access to the entire garden area allowing for ample space and social distancing.
David always loved and supported the fur babies who adopted him in life. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory at the Athens Humane Society http://www.athenshumanesociety.org/ahs-donate.html
or Hartwell Humane Society https://www.harthumane.org/volunteer-donate