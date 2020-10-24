1/
Dayton N. Logan
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dayton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved