Rev. Dayton N. Logan, 93, of Athens, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.Born in Jackson County on September 6, 1927, Rev. Logan was a son of the late Mahlon B. Logan and Alma Bryant Logan. He attended a tent meeting at age 11 on July 11, 1939 where he was converted. He was licensed to preach by West End Baptist Church of Athens where he was also ordained on November 6, 1949. Following his ordainment, he ministered at Shiloh Baptist Church for seven years before moving to High Shoals Baptist Church where he served for 2 1/2 years. He was called to Friendship Baptist Church where he served as Pastor for over 45 years. He was appointed Pastor Emeritus in 1995 of Friendship Baptist Church. Rev. Logan completed grammar school in Jackson County, graduated from University Demonstration High School in Athens in 1945, received his Certificate from Mercer University in 1957 and then attended the University of Georgia for two years. He was also co-owner of M.B. Logan and Sons with his brother, Truman. Rev. Logan also served as Moderator of Sarepta Baptist Church Association from 1976-1977, was a Charter Member of the Madison County Ministerial Association where he was also secretary and treasurer for over ten years. He was a Member of the Board of Trustees/Directors of Penfield Christian Home and was ultimately Chairman of the Board. He loved his Lord & Savior and his family and enjoyed reading, hunting & fishing, Rev. Logan was eternally grateful for the privilege of being a Christian, for the honorable call to three fine churches and the wonderful opportunity of being a Georgia Baptist Pastor. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife whom he married on August 7, 1948, Doris Shepherd Logan and his brother, W. Truman Logan.Survivors include his brother, Harry S. Logan and his sister-in-law, Priscilla Logan and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Friendship Baptist Church with Mr. Kevin Marable, Mr. Brian Marable and Rev. Jeff Wells. Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Friendship Baptist Church and honorary pallbearers will be the Pastors of the Sarepta Baptist Association. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 until 3:00 pm at the church.Flowers are optional or donations may be made to Gideons International or Friendship Baptist Church.Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.