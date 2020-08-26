1/1
Dean Edgar Pierce
1934 - 2020
Dean Edgar Pierce, 85 of Winterville, GA passed away August 21, 2020. He was born to the late, Roy & Mildred Pierce on December 6, 1934. Mr. Pierce was a Captain in the United States Army, a teacher who worked at Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle School, Oglethorpe High School and Cedar Shoals High School. He was a member of Winterville United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by brother and sister, Donavan Pierce, and Joan Pierce EuDaly.

Graveside services Monday August 24, 2020 2:00pm at Athens Memory Gardens with Rev. John Merk officiating.

Survivors are Wife of 60 years, Jacquelyn Pierce; son, Karl Dean Pierce; daughters, Lisa(Patrick)Pierce-Tomlin and Lanora(Mark)Pierce Yates; sister and brother, Barbara Pierce Morris and Stewart(Marlyn)Pierce of Texas; grandchildren, Christina(Michael)Pierce-Tomlin Uhall, Timothy(Gabriella)Pierce-Tomlin and Matthew Pierce-Tomlin.

The family would like to extend appreciation for the great care given from, Jacqueline, Becky, Shirley, Ann and Tinia and the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Winterville UMC, 101 Parkview Rd, Winterville, GA 30683.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 26, 2020.
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
