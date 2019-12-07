Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Baptist Church
Debbie Pitts Hansford


1953 - 2019
Debbie Pitts Hansford Obituary
1953 - 2019 Debbie Pitts Hansford, 66, of Stephens, Georgia, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on December 6, 2019. She was born in Elberton, Georgia on October 9, 1953 to Bobby Lee and Margaret "Polly" Pitts. Debbie married Ted Hansford on June 8, 1985 and moved to Oglethorpe County, where they raised four children and both lived until their passing.

Debbie was a member of Salem Baptist Church, where she spent years teaching Sunday School and serving the youth of the church. She worked for Pitts Management most of her career and the Oglethorpe County School System for the last ten years of her career. Debbie was a selfless woman, dedicated wife and devoted mother, and she served those around her all her life. She carried herself with grace, dignity, and class and left an unmatched legacy of love and Christian values to her children, and grandchildren. Her ability to make others feel appreciated, welcomed, and significant set her apart and will be a testimony that follows her through all the lives she touched.

Funeral services will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Brett Mask officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Tedwell Hansford, mother, Margaret Ann "Polly" Pitts, and brother, Dennis Alan Pitts and survived by her father Bobby Lee Pitts. She is also survived by her four children, Marianne Hansford Camacho (Guillermo), Lisa Hansford, Heather Hansford, and John Franklin Hansford II (Breland) and two grandsons, Weston and Wrennon Camacho and Baby Hansford due June 2020. She is survived by two brothers, Mike Pitts (Michelle), Rob Pitts (Patti) and a sister, Lisa Pitts Teague, a brother in law, Tim Hansford (Ann), sister in law, Mary Hansford, and mother in law, Anne "Lit" Hansford Langston and beloved cousins and extended family.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
