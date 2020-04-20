|
1963 - 2020 1963-2020 Deborah Ann Huth, 56, wife & best friend of 36 years to James William Huth, died April 13th, 2020.
Born November 27th 1963 in Central, South Carolina to the late Vera Ann (Mel) Moore and Claude Earl Hamilton. Deborah was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, and aunt. She lived a simple life in Colbert, Ga. and was known best from her time working at the Biscuit Barn.
Deborah is survived by her husband James Huth; children, Lee (Danielle) Huth and Bryan (Mitzi) Huth; grandchildren Bryce, Logan, and Eli; her brothers Greg (Tena) Hamilton, Russell Hamilton, David (Crystal) Moore; her sisters Beth (Enrique) Cortez, Renee Toole, Sheryl (Michael) Wideman, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19, A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020