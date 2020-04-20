Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Huth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Ann Huth


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Ann Huth Obituary
1963 - 2020 1963-2020 Deborah Ann Huth, 56, wife & best friend of 36 years to James William Huth, died April 13th, 2020.

Born November 27th 1963 in Central, South Carolina to the late Vera Ann (Mel) Moore and Claude Earl Hamilton. Deborah was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, and aunt. She lived a simple life in Colbert, Ga. and was known best from her time working at the Biscuit Barn.

Deborah is survived by her husband James Huth; children, Lee (Danielle) Huth and Bryan (Mitzi) Huth; grandchildren Bryce, Logan, and Eli; her brothers Greg (Tena) Hamilton, Russell Hamilton, David (Crystal) Moore; her sisters Beth (Enrique) Cortez, Renee Toole, Sheryl (Michael) Wideman, and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19, A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -