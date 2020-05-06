|
1964 - 2020 Deborah Lynn Mattox, age 55, of Athens, GA passed April 30, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Public viewing, Wednesday 2-6 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her husband, Julius Pitts; mother, Annie Thomas; siblings, Mary Mattox and Willie James Mattox, Angela (David) Sims, Teresa (Nooney Morton) Thomas; aunts, Virginia Hull, Rosemary Brightwell; devoted niece and nephew, Asa Chester and Rico Brightwell; father in law, Jack Dillard; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 6, 2020