DeLois Long
1933 - 2020
Mrs. DeLois Long, 87, of Carlton died Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Graveside Service will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Carlton.

Survivors include her sons, Alonzo (Jackie) Long, Jr., Alvin Long and Dennis (Pamela) Long; 7 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
