Mrs. DeLois Long, 87, of Carlton died Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Graveside Service will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Carlton.
Survivors include her sons, Alonzo (Jackie) Long, Jr., Alvin Long and Dennis (Pamela) Long; 7 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Graveside Service will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at the New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Carlton.
Survivors include her sons, Alonzo (Jackie) Long, Jr., Alvin Long and Dennis (Pamela) Long; 7 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.