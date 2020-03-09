|
1934 - 2020 Dr. Delwin Duane Cahoon, 85, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Born in Kimball, Minnesota, he was the son of the late Floyd Austin Cahoon and Florence Pugsley Cahoon. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers: Kenneth Cahoon, Clayton Cahoon, and Murray Cahoon.
Delwin was a graduate of the University of Minnesota, where he received his Ph.D. in counseling psychology. He worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital in St. Cloud, Minnesota, before accepting a professorship at Auburn University in 1965. In 1973 he joined the faculty of Augusta College (now Augusta University), where he was instrumental in the establishment of a masters program in psychology and served for many years as that department's director of graduate studies. After his retirement, he moved to Ellijay, where he enjoyed hiking with his dogs and studying the wildlife of the north Georgia mountains.
Survivors include his children; Brad (Lynn) Cahoon of Athens, GA, Forrest (Li Rong) Cahoon of Minneapolis, MN, Germaine Cahoon of Athens, GA and two grandchildren: Henry and Duane Cahoon.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020