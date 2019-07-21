Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Ebenezer Baptist Church West
Dennis G. Wray


1963 - 2019
Dennis G. Wray Obituary
Dennis G. Wray 1963 - 2019 Dennis G. Wray, 56 of Athens, began his eternal journey Sunday, July 14, 2019.

He is survived by aunts, Hattie Ann E. (Charlie) Moon and Peggy L. Huff; uncle, James (Krystal) Elder, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 12 noon, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church West. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Sunday, July 21st at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 21, 2019
