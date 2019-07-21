|
Dennis G. Wray 1963 - 2019 Dennis G. Wray, 56 of Athens, began his eternal journey Sunday, July 14, 2019.
He is survived by aunts, Hattie Ann E. (Charlie) Moon and Peggy L. Huff; uncle, James (Krystal) Elder, Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 12 noon, Monday, July 22, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church West. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Sunday, July 21st at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 21, 2019