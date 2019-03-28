|
|
Reverend Dennis H. Kesler went to be with the Lord, peacefully in his home on March 26, 2019 in Athens, Georgia at the age of 91.
Reverend Kesler is survived by his wife, Frances Huff Kesler; children, Clarke Kesler, Martha Hulsey, Carol Strangway, Phillip Kesler and Mary Hix as well as loving in-laws, 12 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
Born the 9th child of eleven children, Reverend Dennis was born on February 27, 1928 in Madison County, Georgia to Reverend Dennis H. Kesler, Sr. and Mamie Pritchett Kesler. He is survived by his only remaining sibling, his beloved sister Mary Sapp. He married the love of his life, Frances Kesler, on August 12, 1950. The couple reared five children, raising them up in the church and the things of God, and creating a legacy of faith for the generations that follow.
Reverend Kesler pastored in the greater Athens area for more the 54 years, including time at The Jefferson C.H. Church, The Nicholson C.H. Church, and New Hope C.H. Church near Royston.
A Funeral is schedule for 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at The Jefferson Church.
Reverend Morris Sapp, Reverend J.D. Sosebee, Reverend Nick Dalton, and Reverend Rodney Kesler will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Reverend Dennis Kesler's life. Burial will follow in the Nicholson Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. Friday, March 29, 2019 at The Jefferson Church.
The family would like to thank the many friends and family who have visited and cared for their beloved father and grandfather over the past several years.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 28, 2019