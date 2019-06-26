|
Dennis James Craft, 61, husband of 35 years to Lisa Irwin Craft, died Monday, June, 10, 2019. Born in Athens, he was the son of the late Marvin Dennis Craft and Mary Agnes Self Craft. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ronnie Craft and sister, Connie Fowler. Dennis was a carpenter by trade and member of Ross Chapel Church. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish especially for catfish. Survivors in addition to his wife are Jessica Craft (Josh Moore) of Hull, Dj Craft (Kristy Frisby) of Bogart, and unofficial adopted son Larry Lackl (Nikki). Grandchildren Nathan, Hannah, and Aidan, sister Janet Warfield (Mark) and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Lord and Stephens West Chapel. Interment will follow at Ross Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 26, 2019