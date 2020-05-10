|
Dennis James Garrity, 71, of Blairsville, GA passed away suddenly May 2nd, 2020 at home with his wife Mary of 49 years. He was born January 3rd, 1949, in Pittsburgh, PA, the son of the late Edith and James Garrity. He was the oldest of 3 siblings. On January 26th, 1971 he married Mary Sullivan Garrity, who survives.
He was raised in Monroeville, PA and was a graduate of Gateway High School, class of 1967. He graduated from the University of Edinboro in 1971. He moved his family to Georgia in 1979 where he was a small business owner and entrepreneur for the majority of his career in Conyers, GA. He retired to Blairsville, GA in January of 2020.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and David Haskin of Marietta, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Josh Nason of Dawsonville, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Liam and Noelle Garrity of Biloxi, MS; grandchildren, Jordan and Blake Adams, Emily Kate Haskin, Will Haskin, Mackenzie Nason, and James Garrity and great grandfather of Braxton Adams. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce McCarthy of Gibsonia, PA and brother, Mark Garrity of Murrysville, PA.
Dennis was an avid gardener, husband, father, food connoisseur and passionate fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, Pirates and Panthers.
A private family service was held at Bearden Funeral Home in Dawsonville, GA on May 4th.
Condolence may be left online at www.beardenfuneralhome.com
Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, GA
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 10, 2020