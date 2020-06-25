Dennis Lamar Arnold, age 55 of Athens, began his eternal journey Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Janie Arnold; son, Jeremiah Carson; granddaughter, Amariyah Carson; brothers, Willie Rufus Arnold, Jr. (Judy), Gregory Arnold (Bridget), Arthur Arnold, Steve Arnold; sisters, Cynthia Arnold Simpson (Joseph), Evelyn Thomas (Corey), Tammy Taylor, Iesha Clarke, and Angel Arnold Pittman Hanson; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held 12 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Winfrey Mutual Chapel.
The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Thursday, June 25th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.