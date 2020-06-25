Dennis Lamar Arnold
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Lamar Arnold, age 55 of Athens, began his eternal journey Saturday, June 20, 2020.

He is survived by his mother, Janie Arnold; son, Jeremiah Carson; granddaughter, Amariyah Carson; brothers, Willie Rufus Arnold, Jr. (Judy), Gregory Arnold (Bridget), Arthur Arnold, Steve Arnold; sisters, Cynthia Arnold Simpson (Joseph), Evelyn Thomas (Corey), Tammy Taylor, Iesha Clarke, and Angel Arnold Pittman Hanson; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held 12 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Winfrey Mutual Chapel.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Thursday, June 25th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Memorial service
12:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved