WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Athens Church of Christ
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Athens Church of Christ
Watkinsville, GA
Denzel R. Smith


1990 - 2019
Denzel R. Smith Obituary
1990 - 2019 Denzel Robert Smith, 29 of Athens began his eternal journey Thursday, November 14, 2019.

Denzel leaves a host of family and friends to cherish his memory: loving guardians, Terry & Cricket Morrow and Steve & Rachel Gibson; brother, Justin Williams; aunts, Angel Smith and Michelle Hayes; uncle, Michael V. Smith, MD (Tiffany Robinson-Smith, MD); first cousins, Ashley V., F. Houston and Christopher E. Hayes; a host of many more relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11AM, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Athens Church of Christ, Watkinsville. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens. The gathering of family and friends will take place at the church prior to the funeral, from 9AM until the hour of service.

Family and friends may sign the Memorial Guestbook 1-7PM at the funeral home, Thursday, November 21st.

In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable contribution in Denzel's name to Extra Special People (ESP),

189 Dr., Watkinsville, GA 30677 (706-769-9333) or online at https://extraspecialpeople.kindful.com

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
