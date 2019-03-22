|
|
Derrick Davion Ruff of Greensboro passed March 17, 2019. Funeral services are Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 11 a.m., from First United Methodist Church, Greensboro, burial in Hill Chapel Church Cemetery. Survivors include his parents Patricia A. Howell and Derrick (Angela) Ruff; twin daughters: Angel and Aaliyah Ruff of Athens, GA.; sisters: Mrs. Tequila (Rushiek) Francis of Athens, GA, and Ms. Stephanie Ruff of Athens, GA. Two nephews: Marquell Smith and Rushiek N. Francis. One niece: Rylee Woods. A special lady: Felicia Irvin. A host of relatives and friends. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point 706-486-4557.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 22, 2019