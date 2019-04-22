Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Derriest Barksdale Obituary
Derriest Barksdale, age 73, of Athens, GA passed April 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Tuesday, 1-7 PM and visitation with the family from 6-7PM, at the funeral home.

Surviviors include: daughter, Lisa McHaffey; brother, Leon'Ard Norman; aunts, Luenell Barksdale, Frankie Lay and Sarah (Gary) Hull; a God-daughter, Katrina Daniel.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019
