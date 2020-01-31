|
1942 - 2020 Dewey Ellis Pittman, "Jim", passed January 22, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Fair Play Baptist Church, 1375 Fair Play Church Rd., Hull, GA with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: his children, Mario (Keri Taylor-Washington) Johnson, Tomekia (Anthony) Jackson and Melanie (Ronald) Wheeler; grandchildren, Justin Barnett, Asia and Landon Wheeler, Megan Jackson; sisters, Nancy and Norma Stevens; cousins raised in the home, Lutrell Sims and Zuline Gunnell; half siblings, Chuck Pittman and Lizzie Mae Pittman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or .
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020