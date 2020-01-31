Home

Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Fair Play Baptist Church
1375 Fair Play Church Rd
Hull, GA
Dewey Ellis "Jim" Pittman


1942 - 2020
Dewey Ellis "Jim" Pittman Obituary
1942 - 2020 Dewey Ellis Pittman, "Jim", passed January 22, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Fair Play Baptist Church, 1375 Fair Play Church Rd., Hull, GA with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 12-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: his children, Mario (Keri Taylor-Washington) Johnson, Tomekia (Anthony) Jackson and Melanie (Ronald) Wheeler; grandchildren, Justin Barnett, Asia and Landon Wheeler, Megan Jackson; sisters, Nancy and Norma Stevens; cousins raised in the home, Lutrell Sims and Zuline Gunnell; half siblings, Chuck Pittman and Lizzie Mae Pittman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or .

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
