1930 - 2020 Dewey Roger Gober, age 89, of the Sanford Community in Madison County, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of March 4, 2020. He was born December 3, 1930, in Jackson County, Georgia. He was the son of the late George Dewey Gober and the late Merle O'Kelley Gober. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Billie Stone Gober, a young brother William Henry Hawkins Gober, grandson Douglas Smith, and great-granddaughter Brooke Elizabeth Smith.
Mr. Gober was a 1950 graduate of Ila High School, a faithful employee of Bell South for 37 years, and a longtime member of Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include daughters Pam (Steve) Smith of Hull and Ann (Neil) Nix of Marietta; son Gerald (Donna) Gober of Hull; eight grandchildren: Darrick (Barbi) Smith, Amanda (Chad) Sailors, Daniel (Jessica) Smith, Sarah (Jason) Pastrana, Alan (Katie) Nix, Rachel (Chuck) Floyd-Jones, Jeniece Vinson, and Jenna (David) Hill; and thirteen great-grandchildren: Owen and Linley Smith, Katie and Tucker Sailors, Ava Grace and Eli Smith, Jonah and Elias Pastrana, Asher and Tate Nix, Brandon Vinson, and Kaden and Kara Hill.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Gordon's Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Joel Embry, Pastor Janice Loggins, and Rev. Bill Jackson officiating. Internment to be in the church cemetery. Russ Adams, Bobby Hardy, Lynn Hix, Kenneth Bradley, and Andy Stone will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gordon's Chapel Family Life Center Building Fund.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
