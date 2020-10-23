1/
Diane Dixon Studdard
1940 - 2020
Diane Dixon Studdard, 80, of Watkinsville, Ga., passed away October 21, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Diane was a member of Ashford Memorial Methodist Church and was a retired teacher with the Oconee County School System.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Murray and Claire Dixon.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jerry; two daughters, Leigh Ann (Steve) Williamson and Leslie (Tim) Figley. She is also survived by her precious grandchildren, Mitch and Grant Williamson.

Diane's kind spirit and love for her church, family and friends will forever stay in our hearts.

Diane asked for a private service at her home.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
