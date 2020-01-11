|
|
1942 - 2020 Diane Kerr Wampole 77 of Colbert passed away on January 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late, Walter Kerr & Amelia Roth; also preceded in death by her grandchild, Jeffrey Adams. Mrs. Wampole was a member of Colbert First Baptist Church.
Services will be Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Lord & Stephens, East chapel with Rev. Brad Wilson officiating. The family will visit at the funeral home Sunday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.
Survivors include Spouse of 43 years, Roy Wampole, Sr; children, John Lange, Kathleen (Thomas) Freed, Jennifer (Mike) Wagner, Laura Emerich and Roy (Tommy) Wampole, Jr.; grandchildren, Thomas Moore, Tara Roussey and Christopher Oswald.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 11, 2020