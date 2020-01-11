Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
View Map
Diane Kerr Wampole


1942 - 2020
1942 - 2020 Diane Kerr Wampole 77 of Colbert passed away on January 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late, Walter Kerr & Amelia Roth; also preceded in death by her grandchild, Jeffrey Adams. Mrs. Wampole was a member of Colbert First Baptist Church.

Services will be Monday, January 13, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Lord & Stephens, East chapel with Rev. Brad Wilson officiating. The family will visit at the funeral home Sunday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Survivors include Spouse of 43 years, Roy Wampole, Sr; children, John Lange, Kathleen (Thomas) Freed, Jennifer (Mike) Wagner, Laura Emerich and Roy (Tommy) Wampole, Jr.; grandchildren, Thomas Moore, Tara Roussey and Christopher Oswald.

Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
