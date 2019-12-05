|
1949 - 2019 Ms. Dianna Mitchell Gresham, of Augusta, Georgia, went home to glory on November 27, 2019. Services will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Union Point, Ga. Survivors include her six children: Mrs. Dottery Butler-Washington (Maurice); Ms. Patricia Butler, Mr. Carlos Butler (April), Mrs. Candace Mitchell (Stan), Mrs. Gloria Butler Howard (Greg) and Ms. Linda Butler ; siblings Mrs. Janie M. Harden, Mrs. Princella Washington and Issac Mitchell; 20 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Watts, Union Point is in charge of arrangements. 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 5, 2019