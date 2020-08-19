Dianne Gallagher, a resident of Athens, GA, died Friday August 7th at Saint Mary's



Hospital.



Born in 1956 in Corpus Christi, Texas, Dianne received a Bachelor of Arts degree in



psychology from Texas Tech University.



Dianne worked for Coca-Cola Enterprises, Pfizer Animal Health and MWI in various



sales management positions in Texas, Georgia and Florida.



She loved her family and close friends, was actively involved in her church, loved live



music, socializing and traveling throughout the world



She is survived by her husband, Joe Gallagher, her son, Aaron Gallagher and his wife



Jenna and children, her sister Robin Wise and husband Kyle Wise and children, her



sister Rebecca Bennett and husband Michael Bennett and children.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Julia Mason and Ronald Dexter.



Memorial gifts may be made to the Athens Pregnancy Center at 767 Oglethorpe Ave,



Athens, GA 30606.



A celebration of life ceremony is scheduled for Saturday August 22nd at the green space



at Athens Church located at 10 Huntington Road, Athens, GA 30606 at 11:00 am.



